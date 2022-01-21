Nurse reflects on 2 years of COVID-19

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Olivia Taylor, a Nurse at Parkview Medical Center says "the only thing predictable about COVID is how unpredictable it is".

Friday marks two years since the CDC first detected the Coronavirus in the United States.

"It's in some way honestly a little disheartening that we're still dealing with it on such a large scale this long after," said Taylor, who has spent many days working on the hospital's COVID-19 unit.

Colorado Department of Health and Environment says cases in the state are trending downward overall, mirroring nationwide data.

However, CDPHE says the overarching theme is not true for every community in Colorado.

"Places in Colorado right now where we are continuing to see an increase among our larger communities.. That would include the Pueblo area, El Paso county area, also Mesa county," said Doctor Rachel Herlihy, an Epidemiologist with the state.

On January 17, El Paso County recorded 4,451 new cases of COVID-19.

The total for cases in El Paso County between January 6 and 19 was 25,235.

Taylor says patients still being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 are fearful for their lives.

"It's scary for them, it's scary for their families, it's scary for us as well to see these people and be like - I want to give you good news and be there for you and support you... But I don't know what you're outcome is going to be like either."

CDPHE says anyone who takes an at-home COVID-19 tests and tests positive can submit their results here to help ensure data is accurate.

