New Data Shows That COVID Cases and Deaths on the Rise in Pueblo County

PUEBLO — COVID cases and deaths are on the rise in Pueblo, according to new data from public health officials.

The number of illnesses and COVID-related death has seen a jump in October when compared to September. With more a little under 10 days left in October, Pueblo has already recorded 21 deaths this month compared to the 22 people that died from COVID in all of September. In fact, 15 deaths were reported between Oct. 13-20 with one being a child under age 5. Also, there are currently 35 outbreaks reported in Pueblo County compared to September's 21.

In addition to the increase in positive cases, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID in Pueblo County is also on the rise. As of Thursday, there are 78 people hospitalized in Pueblo County for COVID which is the highest number of patients since January. Due to a staff shortage at local hospitals, these rising numbers are putting a strain on facilities. Several hospitals have resorted to delaying elective surgeries and other methods to help their staff manage this spike.

“Hospital capacity is a finite resource,” Randy Evetts, the public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, explained. “The lack of capacity to manage other emergency health needs should be concerning to the entire community."

As a result, the Public Health Office is issuing a revitalized warning to residents about the severity of this pandemic.

“People of all ages can get and spread the virus. Children are getting and spreading COVID-19 at a faster rate than they have in the past. Cases in children age 5 to 18 are at its highest level since the start of the pandemic,” Evetts said. “We need to continue to do all that we can to protect those who can’t protect themselves, those who currently are unable to get the vaccine, including children under the age of 12.”

Evetts and health officials are urging people to get tested regularly and vaccinated. Currently, only 58% of eligible Pueblo County residents are fully vaccinated. The Community vaccination site near the Pueblo Mall is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional vaccination sites, including local pharmacies, may be found at www.pueblohealth.org/vaccines [pueblohealth.org] or calling 719-583-4444. The state vaccine bus and many local pharmacies offer both flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine and individuals may receive both vaccines at the same time.