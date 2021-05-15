Masks in Manitou Springs are sticking around, for now

MANITOU SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis lifted the statewide mask mandate on Friday, May 14. Even though wearing masks in public is no longer mandatory, it is strongly encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, Manitou Springs is keeping their emergency order requiring face coverings in effect. The order requires masks in businesses and when outdoors if social distancing is not practical.

The Keg Lounge is a local restaurant and bar in Manitou Springs. One of their servers, Bobby Snare, said it's a good idea for visitors to keep a mask with them if they go to Manitou Springs. Still, Snare is hopeful the masks come to an end soon. "I say, let's get it off already. Let's have a big mask burning party," said Snare.

Snare said it's important to be respectful of different businesses policies. "You're coming into somebody else's establishment. If they want to have their rules and they want to make sure that their employees and their customers are safe, I think that's their choice," said Snare.

A co-worker of Snare's, Diarra Cropper, agrees that it's time to ease the mask mandates. However, he supports Manitou Spring's decision to keep their emergency order in place. "I think it's smart just because it's a smaller town and everything's so enclosed, and you're on top of each other, and there's so many tourists that get drawn in," said Cropper, who is a cook at The Keg Lounge.

Manitou Springs City Council agreed to keep the emergency order in place on Tuesday, May 11, at a work session. Council will be revisiting the subject in the future, but no date is set right now.