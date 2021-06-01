Local businesses react to removal of restrictions on large indoor gatherings

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the removal of restrictions on large indoor gatherings, local businesses are looking forward to welcoming more patrons.

Kinship Landing, a boutique hotel in downtown Colorado Springs, opened in January amid the pandemic.

"We're very excited some of these mandates are being lifted, we also need to be cognizant that for these hotels and venues, it takes some time to catch up," said Mackenzie Tamayo, COVID-19 Program manager, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.

As businesses adapt to the latest public health order, Tamayo says changes won't happen right away.

"Some businesses aren't as comfortable as others so it's really important that for example the mask mandate was lifted, some businesses feel more comfortable still wearing masks and requiring their patrons to wear masks," said Tamayo.

Without the restriction on indoor gatherings, she expects more patrons to go out to local businesses. Wedding season expected to be busy this year.

"The venues are doing best practices and being cognizant that people are still getting vaccinated," said Tamayo.

As the restrictions continue to loosen, she says it'll be important for patrons to shop local and support small businesses.

"To rush in, book those restaurant appointments, stay at hotels, go to our retail shops," said Tamayo.

She recommends going to the El Paso County and Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center website to keep updated on the COVID-19 mandates.

