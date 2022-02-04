Jefferson County Board of Health votes to end indoor mask mandate on Feb. 18

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Residents in Jefferson County will no longer be required to wear masks in public indoor settings starting Friday, Feb. 18, joining several metro area counties in lifting these mandates despite high rates of transmission of the novel coronavirus across Colorado.

The Jefferson County Board of Health debated for several hours whether to extend the mandate but ultimately decided on expiring the public health order as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline throughout much of the state.

Board of Health officials said the mask mandate could expire as early as Feb. 15, depending on what the data shows.

Part of the decision in lifting the county-wide mask mandate was due to a recent Colorado School of Public Health modeling report, which projects 80% of Coloradans will be immune to the omicron variant by mid-February.

Enacted on Nov. 23 of last year and extended on Dec. 28 due to the surge in cases from the omicron variant, the current public health order states mask mandates will not expire until the county experienced at least 21 consecutive days of low or moderate transmission of the virus, which range from a 7-day average positivity rate of less than 5% to 8%, or 1 to 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Currently, the county’s 7-day average positivity rate stands at just above 15% - three times of what is recommended by federal, state, and local health officials to curb community transmission of COVID-19. As of Thursday, there were 525.1 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the county’s COVID-19 data.

The board of public health said the expiration of the public health order will also apply to schools, though federal and state mandates – like mask wearing in school buses or health care settings – will remain in place for the time being.

Mask mandates for Broomfield and Denver will end Friday, while those for Adams and Arapahoe counties expire on Saturday.

Though indoor mask mandates are ending for much of the Denver metro, businesses are at liberty of requiring them from patrons if they so choose.

Colorado health officials on Thursday continued to express “cautious optimism” about the trajectory of the virus in Colorado but said the rate of community transmission is still “pretty unprecedented” and urged Coloradans to continue to wear masks indoors even as counties lift their mandates.