WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis provides an update on COVID-19 response

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis is expected to make remarks this morning on the state's response to COVID-19. He'll be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist in the 12:00 p.m. event.

Details on what will be discussed have not been released.

KOAA News5 is carrying the event on our streaming platform, available for Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and AndroidTV.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the state has seen 575,082 documented cases of COVID-19, 32,859 hospitalizations, and 5,586 outbreaks, and 7,208 deaths due to COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Last week, Governor Polis announced all state employees not vaccinated against COVID-19 are to be tested twice a week and wear masks indoors over concerns over the delta variant and to be in line with the latest federal requirements.

“I have heard from state employees who are terrified that their unvaccinated co-workers will give them COVID-19 and want vaccination mandated, and from other state workers who have hesitation towards the vaccine,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “I think this middle road is the right one to take, respecting the right of state workers to decide while also talking effective steps to address the legitimate safety concern of fellow state workers.”

The governor’s office said the requirements will go into effect Sept. 20.

The testing will be free and required for any state workers who have not verified they are fully vaccinated with human resources or through the myColorado app.

The state said once a state employee has been fully vaccinated, they won’t have to submit proof of their twice-weekly testing.

