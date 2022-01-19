Free at home COVID-19 tests now available online

Free at home COVID-19 tests are now available online, a day earlier than originally planned.

“The more testing we do the better, the more testing we do the better, the more testing we do the better, that’s the bottom line,” said Colorado Springs Physician

Every home in the US is now able to place their order of four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

Doctor Vu is a physician in our area, he says you cannot argue against a positive home test.

“If the test is positive when you do the home test because it is specific, if the home test is positive than more than likely you have COVID,” Vu said.

But if you test negative at home and are still uncertain, taking another test at a clinic is a good thing.

“The bottom line is if you are symptomatic with our without exposure, a negative home test should be followed by a PCR test,” said Vu.

Each online order contains four tests which can detect the virus if done properly. Doctor Vu says this can help take the stress off many clinics that are already overwehelmed.

“Having more availability of testing is a good thing,” Vu said.

Going forward, Doctor Vu says more people having access to at home tests will decrease the risk of transmission, which will ultimately slow the spread.

“You don’t need another person to come close to you to to be exposed to you to do the test for you, people have a lower threshold to test at home, and that comes down to the more testing we do the better,” said Vu.

Requests for the four free home COVID-19 tests are available right now by going to covidtests.gov and filling out the form.

If you don't have internet access, a phone number is being set up to order the tests. That is expected to be up and running soon.