BOULDER, Colo. — CU Boulder will require COVID-19 vaccine boosters for students, faculty and staff, university officials announced Tuesday.

In a letter, Patrick O’Rourke, chief operating officer, and Ann Schmiesing, executive vice provost for academic resource management, said the university delayed in-person learning for two weeks due to the impacts of the Marshall Fire and the surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly the omicron variant.

Officials say CU Boulder plans to return to in-person learning on Jan. 24. Students, faculty and staff will be required to receive a booster shot by Feb. 24 or five months after receiving the final dose of the original series, whichever is later.

Proof of vaccination and booster must be uploaded online. An exemption based on medical, ethical or moral grounds can also be filed through the same online portal. Those who have previously submitted an exemption do not need to take further action, according to university officials.

O'Rourke and Schmiesing say eligible students, faculty and staff can receive free boosters through the university. Boulder County also features available vaccine clinics on its COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

More than 92% of the campus community has been vaccinated, according to O'Rourke and Schmiesing.