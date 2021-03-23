Colorado opens mass vaccine site in Commerce City, with Denver and Larimer Co. sites coming soon

DENVER — Colorado launched another mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, which will be able to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day to begin with.

The site is operating in partnership with Adams County and Centura Health, and the state hopes that once enough vaccine supply becomes available, it will be able to serve up to 6,000 people per day. The site will serve 500 people on Monday before expanding to 2,000 people on Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis said while visiting the site Monday morning.

The clinic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park will be operational 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. People who are eligible to be vaccinating in any of the phases up to and including 1B.4 can register for a vaccine at the site by clicking here. The site in Commerce City is distributing Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the sign-up site.

Colorado is also standing up a site alongside Centura Health at the State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, and says it plans to launch another mass vaccination site at Ball Arena in Denver in the next week or two.

Mass vaccination sites launched last week at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and at the Grand Junction Convention Center. There is also a site planned to open at The Ranch in Larimer County.

Polis said the sites were chosen because they are easily accessible and centrally located. He said they would likely operate through June as the state continues to receive more vaccine supply. He said he hoped that the sites would be able to vaccinate their full capability of 6,000 people per day in the coming weeks.

The vaccines at all the state-run mass vaccination sites are free of charge. Polis said Monday that the sites that had not yet opened would be open by “the end of next week.”

Polis and Centura Health CEO Peter Banko said they were excited to be opening the vaccine sites and stressed their safety.

“There’s nothing like seeing the joy on people’s faces as they get vaccinated and protected,” Polis said.

Phase 1B.4 opened up to Coloradans on Friday and includes people aged 50+, essential workers and restaurant employees. The state has said about 2.5 million people are eligible in the new phase.

As of Monday, 1.3 million Coloradans had received their first vaccine dose and 862,360 people were fully immunized against COVID-19.

To sign up at one of the sites or receive more information, click here or call 720-263-5737.

Monday’s new vaccine site openings come as the state finalizes a proposal to again change the state’s dial response system on Wednesday and as it looks to loosen mask and capacity restrictions, and give counties more say in their restrictions, in the next few weeks.