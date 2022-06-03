Colorado lays out vaccine distribution plan for children under 5

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Children under the age of five may soon be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to authorize emergency use of the vaccines for that age group next week. First doses could be administered as early as June 21.

"Our vaccines will be distributed in waves. The allocation for our first wave is 31,600 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer," said Heather Roth, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Roth says the doses will be more than enough for the roughly 300,000 children under 5 statewide. There are 45,000 in El Paso County.

"We opened Wave 1 earlier this week, and closed it today. There are six provider locations in El Paso County that have placed orders for Wave 1," said Roth.

However, the agency expects more providers to order for Wave 2 which will ship out between June 23-29.

"We want to make it as easiest as possible for Colorado parents to vaccinate their child, and find a vaccine provider near them. A lot of what we'll be doing is around education, and providing credible information to assist with decision making, vaccine wave finding. Putting a map on our website for parents to find a provider," said Roth.

Roth says vaccination is key in the fight against COVID-19, especially as more people gather during the summer months.

"There are some really severe impacts of getting the COVID infection, both short and long term among children. Getting the vaccine is safer than getting the COVID infection," said Roth.

Parents still hesitant to get their child vaccinated, Roth recommends speaking with their doctor.

"Having conversations, getting information, and being validated and heard by a health care professional will move some parents from the wait and see to the yes," said Roth.

The state health department plans to post a list of providers that have ordered doses on their website.