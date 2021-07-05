Colorado has reached 70% vaccination rate

DENVER — Colorado has hit President Biden’s vaccination goal, Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday.

Seventy percent of Colorado residents 18 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Saturday, 3,154,395 Coloradans 18 and older and 3,344,512 total Coloradans have been immunized with one dose. 2,957,758 Coloradans are fully immunized.

Biden had hoped the U.S. would reach that level by the Fourth of July. However, the nation will not reach a 70% vaccination rate by Sunday. As of Saturday, 66.7% of adults have received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I am excited that our state has reached the goal of 70% of adults with at least their first vaccination by Independence Day. This is an exciting milestone for the people of our state, it is a testament to our resilience and united commitment in the fight against this deadly virus. The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and enjoy the life we love in Colorado,” said Governor Polis in a statement. “Our country has a simple tool to stop the loss in the form of a safe, highly effective, and free vaccine so get your vaccine to safeguard yourself and your family.”

Everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Find out where to get vaccinated by visiting https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.

