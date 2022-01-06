Bringing monoclonal antibody treatment directly to patients homes

Over the last two months paramedics have helped bring the monoclonal antibody treatment directly to dozens of patients in their homes.

The team of community paramedics with the Ute Pass Regional Health Service in Teller County began giving the treatments on November 23rd. They have given sixty-nine treatments since then.

The program allows people to have laboratory equipment be brought to their homes rather than having them go to a doctor or the hospital.

“We do the evaluation there, and we work with a board-certified emergency room physician via telehealth to determine whether or not they select in for monoclonal antibodies," said James McLaughlin, Ute Pass Regional Health Service District.

Community Paramedic Mark Radtke says the team is working to help as many people as possible.

"We have a lot of people in our district that need care and help, we are working as hard as we can to make sure everyone gets the medical care they deserve," said Mark Radtke, a Community Paramedic with Ute Pass Regional Health Service District.

The staff at Ute Pass Regional Health Services say they are prepared to adjust their plans for the future of this treatment since the information surrounding COVID-19 is changing so rapidly.