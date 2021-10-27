Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend events beginning Nov. 10

DENVER – Coloradans wishing to attend sporting events or music shows at Ball Arena or the Paramount Theatre will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test starting Nov. 10.

The announcement made Wednesday afternoon by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment doesn’t just apply to fans. Employees and team personnel 12 years and older will also have to abide by the new policy, company officials said in a news release.

Those showing up with a negative COVID-19 test will need to make sure they’ve taken a test within 72 hours prior to the event they’re attending, the release states.

Kids under the age of 12 – a group who is not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine – will not be required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 within 72 hours of an event, but must wear a face mask at all times, company officials said.

Everyone inside Ball Arena of the Paramount Theatre will be required to wear a face mask at all times, regardless of their vaccination status, the company said. The policy will remain in place until further notice.

“After consultation with local, state and federal government and health authorities along with the guidance of the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse League (NLL) and in consultation with national concert promoters and entertainment providers, the decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE’s continued commitment to ensure that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff, performers and athletes is our top priority,” said Matt Hutchings, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Hutchings said staff would be verifying vaccine cards or negative tests outside the entrances at each facility, and encouraged fans to arrive early and come prepared with their COVID-19 vaccine cards, proof of a negative COVID-19 test and their face masks before heading out.

The new policy makes no mention of medical or religious exemptions, and differs from mandates imposed in countries like France, where people are allowed to show proof that they’re recovering from a prior COVID-19 infection for a period of up to six months in order to eat out, go to museums or enter a movie theater.

Information about events taking place at Ball Arena or the Paramount Theatre on Nov. 10 and after at both venues can be found here and here. Information for events taking place now through Nov. 9 can be found here and here.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is the latest company in town to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

All resident companies of downtown Denver’s Performing Arts Complex – the Colorado Ballet, the Colorado Symphony, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Opera Colorado – announced in late August they would require COVID-19 vaccines and face masks for indoor, public performances starting Oct. 1.

Earlier that month, AEG Presents, one of the largest concert operators in the country, also announced it would require people to show proof of vaccination at its clubs, theatres and festivals by Oct. 1. Venues under the umbrella of the concert operator include Denver’s Bluebird Theater, Mission Ballroom and Ogden Theatre, Englewood’s Gothic Theatre, Broomfield's 1stBank Center, and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village.

Concert venues that work with Z2 Entertainment must also show proof of vaccine or a negative test result within 72 hours of a show. Those venues include the Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre and Aggie Theatre.