Colorado State Patrol looking for witnesses for possible crash east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a possible crash on Friday.

They said a trooper was patrolling the area of Highway 94 north of Schriever Space Force Base on Friday around 8:30 p.m.As the trooper was patrolling, they said they noticed a man walking in the road with serious injuries.

That man was taken to the hospital. Colorado State Patrol said that trooper did not see any vehicles in the area at the time.

As troopers investigate what might have led to that man’s injuries, they are asking anyone who was in the area between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Friday night to give them a call. State Patrol said this was likely on or around westbound Highway 94 between milepost 8 and 9, and they believe it could have been a crash involving the pedestrian.

If you have any information about what happened, you can call them at (719) 544-2424. The case number is VC260371.

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