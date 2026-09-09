Colorado Springs police search for missing 13-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to CSPD, 13-year-old Bradley Bowen Jr. was last seen around 11:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Cooper Ave.

Bradley is 5-foot-10, weighs around 199 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a "Back to the Future" shirt, dark blue jeans and black slip-on Vans. He also has scars on his left arm/wrist area.

Anyone who has seen Bradley or knows of his location, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000