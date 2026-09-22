Colorado Springs Police Department launches AI system to enhance emergency and non-emergency call response

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced that it has launched a new artificial intelligence-assisted system designed to “enhance emergency and non-emergency call response.”

The AI system, called “Prepared by Axon,” will assist the CSPD Public Safety Communications Center in handling life-threatening emergencies, non-emergency calls for police, fire and medical services, and a high volume of routine questions and service requests, according to a release.

The Communications Center began testing the technology in April 2026, and it is currently assisting call takers with 911 calls. CSPD said the goal of this technology is to improve how quickly calls are answered and ensure the appropriate resources are provided, whether someone needs general information, assistance with a routine issue or an immediate emergency response.

How it works

Thomas Peipert/AP 911 dispatcher Nick Arcuri takes a call in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The city's STAR program uses clinicians and EMTs or paramedics to respond to nonviolent mental health crises, instead of police. Data gathered by The Associated Press show at least 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are hosting or starting such programs, sometimes called civilian, alternative or non-police response teams. They span from New York and Los Angeles to Columbus, Ohio, and Houston, and boast annual budgets that together topped $123 million as of June 2023, the AP found. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Trained call takers will continue to answer all 911 calls, but non-emergency calls will now first be answered by an artificial intelligence agent known as S.A.R.A.H., which CSPD said accounts for more than half of all telephone calls the Communications Center receives.

The AI system transcribes incoming calls, translates conversations in real time in dozens of languages, identifies critical details, generates and updates call summaries, and helps answer and route non-emergency calls to the police and fire departments, allowing call takers to focus on emergencies.

S.A.R.A.H. is available at any time without a wait. Callers who feel they need to speak with a person will continue to have that option. Communications Center employees will regularly review the system’s performance and update its information and responses as community needs, services and resources change.

You can learn more about Prepared by Axon on the CSPD webpage at https://coloradosprings.gov/communications-center-tech [coloradosprings.gov] in the Public Safety Technology section.

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