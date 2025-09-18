Colorado Springs mental health expert warns of 'suicidal contagion' amid recent violence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Recent shootings in Colorado and Utah have left many people struggling with their mental health, and a local suicide prevention specialist is warning that exposure to graphic images and violent content on social media can be especially dangerous for those already at risk.

"I think that's why they've coined the phrase suicidal contagion, because of social media," said Frohring, a healthcare professional at Peak Vista Health Center.

From the Evergreen High School incident to the shooting death of activist Charlie Kirk, communities have been exposed to disturbing images and content across electronic devices and social platforms.

Frohring said those already experiencing suicidal thoughts are particularly vulnerable during times of upheaval and trauma.

"People can be triggered by that real easily and it can affect a whole lot of people because of the reach of social media," Frohring said.

When asked about the best ways to help stabilize individuals in crisis, Frohring emphasized the importance of immediate safety measures.

"Making sure that they're safe and prioritizing their safety," Frohring said.

For those experiencing a mental health crisis, Frohring recommended several accessible resources, starting with the most widely available option.

"The number one thing that's accessible that we recommend is the 988 suicide and crisis hotline," Frohring said.

Frohring also highlighted local crisis centers available at hospitals throughout Colorado Springs, including UC Health, Penrose, St. Francis and Children's Hospital.

While the ease of viewing violent acts in real-time through social media and news coverage has increased, Frohring noted that the number of services available to combat mental health challenges is also growing.

