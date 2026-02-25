Colorado Springs City Council votes to ban car-camping; provide clarity on illegal camping violations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs City Council passed an amendment Tuesday to consolidate all illegal camping laws, including camping in vehicles, under a single enforceable municipal code.

The measure rewrites the city's existing code so that all forms of illegal camping, including car camping, fall under one unified ordinance.

Supporters of the measure say the change provides clarity.

"The idea here is to provide a framework where it's clear that camping isn't part of the solution, it's not. I've watched the people deteriorate camping," said Councilmember David Leinweber.

Critics argue the ordinance criminalizes homelessness, limits access to services, and fails to invest in long-term solutions.

"I knew the ordinance would pass today (Tuesday), but the community has been failed by our city in actually addressing potential solutions," said homeless advocate Beth Rolstad.

Violations under the new code carry penalties of no more than 10 days in jail, probation, or a fine of up to $300. The city attorney's office maintains it does not collect fines from people experiencing homelessness.

"The least they could do is engage service providers at the front end of this, rather than reactively when we demand to be included in the problem-solving," said Rolstad.

Leinweber said the city wants to direct people toward effective programs.

"We want to invest in programs that have great outcomes, and then we want to create pathways for people to get into those programs," said Leinweber.

I asked both Leinweber and Rolstad about a proposed safe-parking program that would allow people living in their vehicles a temporary space to access services without fear of being ticketed.

"There is definitely allowable places throughout our city where we could have these safe parking areas," said Leinweber.

Rolstad said she hopes the city will move forward with the concept.

"That's what we need, and that's what I would love to see our community pilot this year and then work into an ongoing plan to address homelessness. Safe parking works in other cities, and I think we should give it a try here.”

