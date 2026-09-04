Colorado Springs bank robbery suspect dead from apparent suicide, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The man accused of committing a string of bank robberies in Colorado Springs earlier this week was found dead just hours later.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) investigation began just after noon on Thursday, when its dispatch center was informed of a bank robbery taking place in the 1100 block of North Circle Drive. Then, another call came in reporting another robbery in the 500 North Circle Drive. Just ten minutes later, a third bank robbery was called in from the 400 block of North Tejon Street.

The CSPD, alongside investigative units from the Metro Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, responded to all three reported robberies. Using surveillance footage and witness testimony, the CSPD said it was able to quickly identify a suspect who had robbed all three banks.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Terrell Jennings, 27. Multiple charges were applied to Jennings, including second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and menacing.

The CSPD said it was informed that a dead body was found at about 7:24 p.m. in the 2200 block area of Lower Gold Camp Road. Officers responding to the area said that they found a car matching the description established earlier. A man matching Jennings’ description was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound nearby, police said.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Jennings on Sept. 4. It said it is investigating his death as a suicide.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and requested anyone who witnessed these events to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000. The police also provided an option to remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-635-7867.