Colorado gov. announces 'governor for a day' competition for 7th & 8th graders

Have you ever dreamed of becoming governor for a day? Well, Colorado seventh- and eighth-graders now have a chance.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced a new “Governor for a day” competition that’s open to seventh and eighth graders across the state.

The winner will get the chance to see how state government works from the inside.

“Young Coloradans are our future and there's no better way to get involved in state government than by being Governor for a day. Every day, I work hard on behalf of Coloradans to build a brighter future for our state, and I can’t wait to show one of our students what that looks like firsthand. Colorado’s next generation of leaders is already in our classrooms, and I’m excited to give one of them a special opportunity to serve alongside me for a day,” said Governor Polis in a statement.

Students are asked to fill out a form and submit a video up to two minutes long explaining why they would like to be governor for a day.

Students can enter through September 7. The winner will be announced on September 14.