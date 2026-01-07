City of Pueblo pledges support to sexual assault survivors

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo City Council formally pledged support for a coalition of organizations working to empower sexual assault survivors, adding official backing to nearly a dozen programs already collaborating in the community.

Kirsten Taylor, executive director at Juniper Southern Colorado, said the city's support strengthens an existing network of crisis centers and advocacy groups.

"We really kind of all operate in this, almost like a chain that just one by one, it just gets to the next organization to do all of this really incredible support for that survivor," said Taylor.

The coalition includes organizations providing advocacy, injury care, and legal solutions for survivors.

Pueblo's City Council and mayor formalized their support through the police department with an official ordinance.

"The City of Pueblo, through its Police Department, desires to collaborate with community partners to enhance the response to sexual assault cases," the ordinance reads.

The police department joins the following other coalition members:



Pueblo Child Advocacy Center

Mariposa Center for Safety

A Community Organization for Victim Assistance (ACOVA)

Colorado State University Pueblo

Pueblo Community College

Pueblo County Department of Human Services

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment

Spark the Change

Parkview Medical Center, Inc.

Taylor said having official city backing makes advocacy work more effective.

"Especially when we have the mayor's backing and the city's backing to make sure that we really are all on the same page," said Taylor. "Often when we are advocating for survivors of sexual violence, those cases can become quite complex. So it's nice to know that we kind of have everyone's backing from the top down."

The coalition emphasizes collaborative support for survivors throughout their healing process.

"We recognize that we all can be part of the solution together," said Taylor.

