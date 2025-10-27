Cattle ranchers face uncertainty as Trump proposes importing Argentine beef

LA JUNTA — Cattle ranchers across the country are grappling with a new source of uncertainty that has nothing to do with traditional challenges like drought or feed prices. Instead, they're concerned about policy decisions being made in Washington that could flood the market with imported beef and create instability in their industry.

On a cattle lot in La Junta, President of the La Junta Livestock Commission, Jace Honey says two things make his life special: "Independence and freedom."

Life in the beef industry has been profitable lately, with Honey noting that beef producers are finally making wages on par with the cost of living. However, that stability is now being threatened by recent policy announcements.

Last week, President Trump announced a proposal to begin importing Argentine beef at a 2% market share, citing the need to increase supply and bring down rising beef costs.

"We voted for America, and we're not going with an American product. And so yeah, I'm frustrated, very frustrated," Honey said.

The proposal has created instability among beef producers, who now find themselves questioning future investments. The market shock from the import announcement is already hitting ranchers hard, with feeder cattle prices down nearly 16%, wiping income from ranchers' pockets.

Honey believes this is a market overreaction.

"It could be 3-4-5 days from now that it turns around, goes back up some," Honey said.

Rather than being concerned about imports, Honey wants more transparency in beef products, advocating for labeling American beef so consumers can keep their dollars domestic.

"One's like eating shoe leather and the other's like prime beef. If they labeled it, the American people could decide," Honey said.

Still, it's a topic he's keeping a close eye on. He doesn't want to see too much over-reliance on other countries.

"You've got to take care of the people that produce in our country," Honey said.

