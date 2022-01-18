Colorado lawmakers cracking down on 'nonconsensual towing'

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado lawmakers plan to crack down on what they call "nonconsensual towing."

Companies that tow vehicles or mobile homes without the consent of the owner.

"It was our first day moving here. We had just moved in, and I had gotten off of my first day of work and crashed. Woke up around 2:30 a.m. to get all of my work equipment and my truck was gone," said Raymond Guerrero, Colorado Springs resident.

Guerrero says the towing company claimed his truck didn't have a permit to park at the apartment complex.

"I told them, yes I did and I have all of the documentation. They were like sorry, but you'll have to come down either today or tomorrow to pick it up and you'll have to pay the fees regardless," said Guerrero.

Despite showing the company proof of permit, Guerrero says they claimed legal precedence at the time of the tow.

"Which made us legally responsible to pay to get it towed out, regardless of if we had all of the documentation," said Guerrero.

Guerrero had to pay roughly $350 to get his truck back and missed work for the day.

"It should be less expensive. For example, if I came out with documentation as they were hooking it up, there is an automatic $150 hookup fee even if they haven't moved my vehicle. I would like someone to take care of that and some accountability. No one seems to be accountable for nothing," said Guerrero.

Documents from the "Parking Solutions for the Multi-Family Industry" show that Guerrero had a valid parking permit at the time of the tow on Oct. 3.

"I have been towed three times, and I think it is a problem here in Pueblo," said Elise Eccher, Pueblo resident. "I was towed on Oct.14 2020 during the pandemic. My sister was living in this apartment complex and I had gone to drop off a dog that we had. I was in the visitor parking lot, and my tags expired that day. As soon as my five-minute visit was over, I saw that they had taken my car from the visitor parking spot. It was one more time over there, they had said that they couldn't see my placard. Then it was over here, and I had gone to Dairy Queen the night before around 10 p.m. My placard is always on my mirror with another placard and tassels. I woke up to go to work and I noticed my car was gone and I was like oh no my car got towed again."

When she got to the tow company, Eccher says they refused to let her inside of her car or see the pictures they allegedly took at the time of the tow.

"When I got into my car, my mirror was flipped up as if someone had ripped it off and my placard was just on the seat. I think it is a really big problem that they can see the placards even though it's not on the mirror and we're still being towed and having to pay that money. At this point I've paid the $240 three times," said Eccher.

Eccher says she wants to see more regulation of the tow companies.

"Make sure they are towing for the right reasons. I know there are a lot of expired tags out there because of the pandemic. I had to wait a month and I'm sure people had to wait for more. I would like them to hammer down on that and the unnecessary fees," said Eccher.

News 5 is still awaiting a response from both towing companies about the incidents and has decided not to name them until then, but we did reach out to The Towing and Recovery Professionals of Colorado for context on illegal towing allegations.

The Towing and Recovery Professionals of Colorado receive many inquires about “Predatory Towing”. Predatory is a flash-bang headline. Either it’s a legal tow or an illegal tow, in which case, heavy fines can be given to a towing carrier and loss of permit to operate.



The biggest problems in private property towing are not the towing industry itself, rather, the contracts the towing carriers are bound by. Many property contracts have city ordinances built-in, fire lanes regulated by fire departments, and monitoring parking areas controlled by permit only.



These are just a few examples of how contracts dictate what gets towed. Towing carriers are not allowed to tow anything they choose. Every private property tow must be authorized by someone in person or by contract. The Towing and Recovery Professionals of Colorado

“I don’t deny that they are legitimate reasons for people to be towed, but there is a lot of towing that is occurring without documentation about why they’re being towed. People are being towed for expired tags, and in my opinion, that is a law enforcement issue. If you get ticketed by law enforcement for having expired tags, you get a ticket. Law enforcement doesn't make you get out of your car and call a towing company. If you're in an HOA or certain residential communities, towers will tow a car with an expired tag, ” said Rep. Edie Hooton, (D) Boulder.

"Many of my constituents have complained about predatory towing, cars being taken in the middle of the night, cars taken and they have to spend $300 to get in within 24 hours, cars being taken with items that they really need," said Rep. Naquetta Ricks, (D) Aurora.

Ricks and Hooten plan to introduce legislation to combat nonconsensual towing. "The Vehicle Owner's Bill of Rights" would require companies that are towing vehicles without the owner's consent to do the following:

Charge the same fees for tows made without the owner's consent as the carrier charges for tows made with the owner's consent. These fees must be filed with the public utilities commission (PUC) and posted on site

Give the owner or lienholder an itemized bill upon demand

Before connecting to a vehicle, photographically document the vehicle's condition and the reason for the tow. Failure to document the vehicle's condition or the reason for the tow leads to a rebuttable presumption that any damages were caused by the carrier or that the tow was not authorized

Upon demand of the vehicle's owner, retrieve the contents of the towed vehicle or allow the owner to retrieve the contents

To remove a vehicle from private property, obtain authorization within the last 24 hours from the property owner, leaseholder, or common interest community



Unless ordered by a police officer, not tow a vehicle from private property because the rear license plate shows the vehicle is expired

Repeal the two day waiting period for tow companies to notify the owner and lienholder of a vehicle that was towed without either the owner's or lienholder's consent. Instead requires notice within 10 days after the tow

The legislation would also provide additional resources and funding to the Public Utilities Commission which is in charge of regulating the towing industry.

The Towing and Recovery Professionals of Colorado have always supported good legislation and will continue to do so.



Our main mission is to help the state of Colorado and our communities in providing safe and efficient towing services. We look forward to helping Rep. Hooton and Rep. Ricks with their future bill on private property laws to help protect consumers and the integrity of the towing Industry.



This would Be an excellent opportunity for Rep. Hooton and Rep. Ricks to utilize the Towing Task Force they passed in last year's legislation session.



The Towing and Recovery Professionals of Colorado

“It makes me happy that they are finally cracking down on towing companies because I’ve tried to go through many people myself, and I've gone to Facebook to try and spread awareness," said Eccher.

Legislators have built an online form for people to submit their stories of nonconsensual towing to share once the bill is introduced in the legislature. Stories can also be emailed to naquetta@ricks4co.com.