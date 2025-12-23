Cannabis retailers celebrate potential reclassification from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Cannabis retailers are celebrating what they see as a major victory for their industry following President Trump's recent executive order to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule 1 controlled substance to Schedule 3.

The executive order would move cannabis from the same category as heroin and methamphetamine down to Schedule 3, alongside drugs like LSD and Tylenol with codeine.

This reclassification acknowledges that cannabis has accepted medical use, though the change still requires approval from the Department of Justice and the DEA.

"It's just good policy. Marijuana is not as harmful as heroin. It is not more harmful than fentanyl, a drug that's killing thousands of Americans a day," says Karlie Van Arnam, the General Manager at Pure Dispensary.

The most significant impact would be on business operations and taxation. Currently, cannabis retailers face severe tax penalties for selling a Schedule 1 substance.

"We're essentially taxed at about a 70% effective tax rate, so a huge amount of our money goes to the IRS,” says Van Arnam.

Under Schedule 1 classification, many standard business expenses are disallowed by the IRS.

"The salaries we pay the bartenders, the rent for the stores, the lights on in the building, those are all expenses that are disallowed by the IRS because we're selling a Schedule 1 controlled substance," she says.

The reclassification would allow dispensaries to be subject to the standard federal business tax rate of 21%.

"These businesses aren't going to drown under these tax burdens. That money can be reinfused into the companies, we can offer better benefits, better packages for our bud tenders, can you know have better product selection, pass savings along to consumers," Van Arnam says.

Another major change would be the ability to accept credit cards for the first time.

"We're really hoping this paves the way for safer banking, better access, where customers can come in and use a credit card like they can anywhere else.”

However, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level.

The Colorado Springs Police Department stated they "will continue to follow CO state law, and Colorado Springs City ordinances regarding marijuana. Executive Presidential orders would not, in this case, cause any immediate change in enforcement for CSPD in the city of Colorado Springs."

Despite the regulatory uncertainty, employees at Pure Cannabis Dispensary remain optimistic about the potential changes.

"It's gonna be great for our employees, for businesses, and ultimately for customers," says Van Arnam.

___

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st. These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.