Budget shortfall at Salvation Army could put more homeless on the streets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A budget shortfall of $1 million is jeopardizing the future services of the Salvation Army’s Family Hope Center.

Located at 709 S Sierra Madre Street, the facility is the only low-barrier facility providing services to men, women, families, and veterans in the county. This means they often allow people to utilize their facilities on the same day, without having to prove documentation.

Currently the center provides up to 31 families with temporary shelter. Each room can accommodate a family of up to six for three months, during the rehabilitation process.

Now, the family housing program could be cut in half.

Salvation Army leaders say the number of rooms could be slashed from 31 to 15, if the non-profit doesn’t secure adequate funding by October 1. This would put roughly 50 to 60 individuals out on the street with little recourse.

“I’m lucky to have just one child,” says one resident currently using a family room. “There are people that come with multiple children, you know, whole families. I think they’d be confused.”

The Salvation Army says the vast majority of residents are able to get back on their feet in the three month time frame but occasionally some residents qualify for extensions. If cuts occur, there would be no ability to extend housing for residents.

When operating at full capacity, the shelter provides 33,000 nights of bed shelter for families. Major Stephen Ball of The Salvation Army is calling the community to action.

"I do believe that Colorado Springs needs to step up in a bigger way uh for these kind of services.It's not an easy thing,” he says. “It's a difficult time, budgets are strained all over and we are just thankful that they are understanding and they're in discussions with us to see how we can solve this problem.”

Many people in emergency situation use the center due to its high volume of rooms and low-barrier but the cuts won’t help matters.

“I can't imagine if when I came to this state I called them and 16 beds weren't available,” says one resident. "You're saving lives."

Additionally, many programs would also be scaled back. The Salvation Army say they are unable to hire new positions, and are not filling roles that staff leave.

If you are interested in giving to the Salvation Army click here.

___

Federal investigations unfolded at two businesses in southeast Colorado Springs The DEA says it is a part of an investigation with Homeland Security. Federal investigations unfolded at two businesses in southeast Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.