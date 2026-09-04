Body found in Lake Pueblo State Park identified as missing man, 52

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County coroner announced the identity Friday of the body found earlier this week.

The coroner said the remains were those of Adam Todd Armstrong, 52, who has been missing since July 13, 2026. His body was found on Sept. 1 on the edge of Lake Pueblo State Park property near Liberty Point, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

His next of kin were notified by the coroner.

The coroner’s office said it is still investigating the circumstances of Armstrong’s death alongside the PCSO.

No further information will be released detailing how he died until the investigation is completed, the coroner’s office said. However, other information could be released as it emerges if investigators allow it.