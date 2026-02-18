Pueblo Heritage Museum opens exhibit celebrating Black communities' legacy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A new exhibit at the Pueblo Heritage Museum is highlighting the significant role Black communities have played in shaping Pueblo's history.

The museum is opening "Building Pueblo, A Legacy of Black Communities," an exhibit that showcases the people, places, and events that were instrumental in making Pueblo the city it is Thursday.

"It is fundamental to say that Pueblo's history is Black history," John Wendtz said. "It started with a fur trapper, Jim Beckworth, who we feature in this exhibit, who came here to open a trading post which would eventually become El Pueblo, the famous fur trading post up the street from us, where the museum is."

Wendtz is the executive director of the Pueblo Heritage Museum.

The exhibit will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Pueblo Heritage Museum is located along B Street near the Pueblo River Walk.

The event is free and open to the public.

