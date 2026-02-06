Colorado Springs museum honors Black History Month with exhibit on pioneering businesswoman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new exhibit at the Pioneers Museum celebrates the life of Fannie Mae Duncan, a Black entrepreneur and philanthropist who broke racial barriers and became one of Colorado Springs' most influential residents in the 20th century.

Duncan was born in Oklahoma and her family escaped the Dust Bowl, eventually making their way to Colorado Springs. Like other notable figures including Katharine Lee Bates and General Palmer, Duncan saw Pikes Peak as a beacon of opportunity.

"She tells the story of driving out west, and seeing Pikes Peak as a beacon, and she knew Colorado Springs is the place she wanted to be," said Leah Davis Witherow, curator at the Pioneers Museum.

After graduating from what's now known as Palmer High School, Duncan made her first major contribution to the community in the 1940s by opening a Black soda fountain at Camp Carson as U.S. war efforts ramped up.

"This may have been their first time away at home. And they might not be coming back from Europe or the Pacific theater. Her job was to make them feel welcome," said Witherow.

Duncan's welcoming nature and sharp business sense led to her biggest contribution to Colorado Springs, the Cotton Club. She and her husband, Ed, were inspired by trips to the Rossonian in Denver, where great Black entertainers like Lionel Hampton, Etta James and Count Basie performed.

"She wanted something like that for Colorado Springs," said Witherow.

What made the Cotton Club revolutionary was Duncan's decision to welcome guests of all races at a time when segregation was common. Her motto was "I check for age, not for race."

"Fannie Mae Duncan was not just known to be an astute businesswoman and a generous philanthropist, she was also a really sharp dresser," said Witherow.

The exhibit showcases Duncan's elegant style, including her signature feathered hats and dresses that became synonymous with the Cotton Club's sophisticated atmosphere.

Beyond the entertainment venue, Duncan purchased a mansion on North Nevada Avenue and converted it into a boarding home for Black visitors who weren't allowed to stay elsewhere in the city.

"What I think is most meaningful is how one person can make a difference. She wanted to make a place where everyone felt welcome," said Witherow.

The exhibit examines both Duncan's personal life and her lasting impact on Colorado Springs, demonstrating how one person's vision can create positive change in a community.

