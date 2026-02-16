Black artists share their stories through canvas at Colorado Springs art gallery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Four Colorado Springs artists are using their brushes to tell powerful stories of resilience, identity, and hope through their artwork. Their work is on display in February at Platte Collections in Colorado Springs' Knob Hill neighborhood.

Darian and Tanya Ford found that art became a healing force during difficult times.

Darian served at Fort Carson for several years, along with stints at Fort Hood, San Antonio, and Germany during his 21-plus years of service.

"When my brother and sister passed away of cancer within months of each other, he pulled me and said 'hey let's paint' and I didn't want to do it. Once I put the brush to the canvas, it was probably one of the first times in months I didn't feel sad," Tanya Ford said.

The couple's personal history adds depth to their work. Tanya Ford shared a family connection that spans generations of struggle and progress.

"I don't share this with many people. My grandfather was actually a slave. My dad was born in 1904. Hearing some of his stories then to where they are now, it's been a real struggle in the black community," she said.

Using colorful imagery of animals like peacocks and butterflies, the Fords' art tells a story of transformation despite personal challenges.

"I have two special needs daughters, both of them have a degenerative eye disease where they could eventually go blind. They both also have kidney disease," Darian Ford said.

Their artwork shows how they choose to flourish despite the different battles they've fought.

"You're struggling with things in your life, your mental health, then you blossom into this butterfly," Ford said.

Artist Vashti Mims takes a different approach, creating pieces designed to help viewers see themselves in her work.

"Sometimes you don't realize you're accomplishing your dream, when that's what you're doing," Mims said.

Mims intentionally leaves eyes out of her portraits to encourage personal connection.

"I didn't put the eyes because I like to let the viewer see themselves in my pieces. With her being this beautiful black woman, I want you to see we're all the same," she said.

As a single mother of two, Mims discovered as an adult that she had autism and ADHD. She eventually quit her previous job to pursue art full-time, turning her passion into what she calls a labor of love.

"So many people have been inspired. They're making their own art and they're teaching their kids to make art, and art has really brought my kids and me closer together," Mims said.

Artist Kai Gaynor focuses her work on celebrating powerful women through her art.

"Drawing beautiful women and women as an iconography is something I don't shy away from," Gaynor said.

In October, Gaynor says she displayed a large immersive gallery called "Transcendent Femme." Her work centers on showcasing the strength and beauty of women, particularly Black women.

"I like showcasing beautiful women or beautiful black women and what they look like. I never really saw that growing up. It's really important to talk about what black divinity looks like," she said.

Darian Ford noted the relatively recent recognition of Black artists' contributions to American culture.

"As a nation we're celebrating 250 years. That means for 200 years, the contributions of black and African Americans was not considered," Ford said.

