Beloved dance teacher receives Spirit of Colorado Springs Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The beauty of dance is in its freedom of expression, and one woman's passion for the art is breaking down barriers — both income and age — so that anyone has a chance to participate.

Cheer and applause rang out within the main hall of Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum as friends, family and students celebrated a woman they know by one name: Grandma.

"I've been doing this what 30 something years? 31 years I've been doing this," Connie Benavides said.

Benavides founded Ballet Folklorico de la Raza, a type of traditional Mexican dance, with one goal in mind.

"I don't do this for the money. I do it because I want to give to the community," Benavides said.

On Saturday, she was recognized with the Spirit of Colorado Springs Award.

"Through her the children didn't just learn dancing and choreography, they learned heritage, belonging and confidence," said a presenter at the ceremony.

Benavides has uplifted boys and girls of all ages with countless performances, highlighted by beautiful dresses, most of which she's sewn herself.

"When you make your own dresses, you give it more touches, the professional ones are made to sell and I make mine to show, you know," Benavides said.

How does she keep costs low? By loaning out the dresses for just $10 a month.

"We have to pay rent wherever we practice, so that helps get that cost out of the way," Benavides said.

She's even helped her dancers with scholarship money for education. One of her dresses now has permanent residence in the Pioneer Museum, signaling Benavides' past. Her eyes are set on the future.

"I have a couple of girls that have asked me if they could come over and learn how to cut out the dresses so they could try to make their own. I said yeah!" Benavides said.

