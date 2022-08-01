With inflation impacting school supplies, here are some ways to save money

COLORADO SPRINGS — As inflation continues to rise, it is impacting just about everything. As the start to the school year is just around the corner, families are already finding ways to save money on school supplies.

According to the National Retail Federation, one in three people are cutting back on other items in order to save money for school supplies.

Below is a list of ways that you can save some money on school supplies this year:



Take inventory at home - See if there are some items from last year that can be used again.

Spread out purchases - Financial experts say to not buy all of your needed school supplies in one place. Some other locations may have sales or deals on supplies.

Compare and/or match prices - Apps such as ShopSavvy will compare prices for you, and you can ask the store if they are willing to match the price.

Unlock student and teacher discounts - Some stores may discount prices if you show a Student ID, or prove that you're an educator. These discounts can be unlocked either in-store or online.

Another tip is to see if your school district or any charities may be able to help you save some money on those school supplies.

Don't forget that KOAA News 5 has teamed up with Chick-Fil-A for the Back to School Supply Drive running now through Aug. 15.

More information on how to donate: KOAA News5 and Chick-Fil-A Back to School Supply Drive.

