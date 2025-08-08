Pueblo School District 60 hosts first 'Back to School Bash' Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The start of the school year is just around the corner for Pueblo School District 60 (D60), and they are throwing a big party to get students excited.

The district held its first Back to School Bash Thursday. Thousands of people packed the Dutch Clark Stadium parking lot.

Families who attended were able to do the following:



receive free school supplies

learn about different activities and resources

get free haircuts

"I'm really excited at South," said Santino Gutierrez, a student at Pueblo South High School. "...I've been waiting for it this whole summer. Actually, I've been waiting for all the games, all the events with student council, just about everything, honestly, and I just can't wait for it."

Teachers return to school next Monday, and school officially starts for D60 on August 19.

___

New gun law requires licensed sellers to report if someone is trying to sell stolen firearms The new law requires licensed firearm sellers to report within 48 hours if they suspect someone is trying to sell a firearm that's lost, stolen, or connected to an open criminal investigation. New gun law requires licensed sellers to report if someone is trying to sell stolen firearms

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.