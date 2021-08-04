Masks recommended, not required for Pueblo School District 70 students and staff

As students across the country prepare to return to the classroom, the CDC is highly encouraging students over the age of two wear face coverings at school, leaving some parents confused on whether or not it is mandatory for their kids to wear a mask in the classroom.

In Pueblo County, all schools in Pueblo School District 70 will be welcoming back students and staff for in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

In compliance with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) policies, and collaboration with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, Pueblo School District 70 has set the following guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year:

Students ages 11 and under, in alignment with local and state guidance, are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while learning indoors, but will not be required to wear one.

Students ages 12 and over, also in alignment with local and state guidance, are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings if they are not fully vaccinated, but will not be required to wear one if they are not.

However, due to Federal Law, masks will be required to ride First Student transportation. For more details on that requirement, click here.

Staff are also recommended, not required, to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

To keep schools open and in-person learning functional, the district will try to keep quarantines to a minimum, especially for those fully vaccinated. However, if a student or staff member does test positive for COVID-19, they will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

These guidelines apply to all District 70 school buildings and activities, including athletics.

Schools will continue to implement physical distancing where possible and continue with disinfection and ventilation protocols.

The district also recommends families keep their students at home when showing symptoms of illness, and referring to the morning screening checklist before leaving for school.

Pueblo School District 70 will continue to monitor data throughout the school year and adjust as needed should COVID-19 transmission rates increase in the community, and/or if public health orders and mandates change.

