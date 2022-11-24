Best of Alan's Winter Adventures -- Part 1

In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

As we enter the holiday season, I thought that it might be fun to look back at some of my favorite winter adventures from the past couple of years.

With so many great adventures to choose from, here are a few that I think could be fun to check out with your family and/or friends during the holidays.

North Pole Santa's Workshop

Adventures with Alan visits Santa's Village at the North Pole (Colorado)

Our only outdoor adventure will transport you to the North Pole...well, the amusement park, that is.

Located off of Highway 24 at the entrance to Pikes Peak, the park is home to 28 rides and attractions.

My favorite and probably the most thrilling is called Santa's Sleigh.

There's also the scenic chairlift ride and the highest Ferris wheel in the world.

But a visit here wouldn't be complete without visiting the real star, Jolly 'Ol Saint Nick.

"Giving is much better than receiving. Give the love to your families this year and make it very special," said Santa Clause.

Planning a visit? The park will remain open through Christmas Eve before shutting down for the season.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center

Adventures with Alan visits the prehistoric past at the Dinosaur Resource Center

Up next, check out the prehistoric past at the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park.

The museum is home to an impressive collection of dinosaurs, prehistoric marine reptiles, and fish from North America's last Cretaceous period.

"We've got pretty much everything covered. Big ones, small ones, whatever you can imagine...we've probably got some sort of an example of it on display here," said Eric Goderis, Floor Supervisor at the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center.

They're also home to the largest commercial paleontology lab in the country.

You can learn more about the lab and the museum by taking a free guided tour on your next visit, which is included with the price of admission.

For more information, visit their website.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

Adventures with Alan visits the Olympic and Paralympic Museum

Opening in the summer of 2020, the 60,000-square-foot U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs is huge and totally immersive.

An area that we spent a lot of time in, and perhaps the most immersive exhibit at the museum, is the Athlete Training area.

"The Athlete Training is just a lot of fun. What's really unique about it is we worked with Team USA athletes to make sure that it's an authentic and real experience," said Tommy Schield, the museum's Director of Communications and Marketing.

From learning about the history of the Olympic Games to the Parade of Nations exhibit, this is a special place that brings the Olympic spirit to Olympic City, U.S.A.

For more information about upcoming events, and to purchase tickets, visit their website.

Miramont Castle Museum

Adventures with Alan: Miramont Castle

Dating back to the late 1800s, the Miramont Castle in Manitou Springs offers guests a look back at life in the Victorian era.

Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the museum or enjoy the tradition of high tea.

With two tea tastings per day, it's the perfect way to escape the winter chill outside.

Plus, during the holidays, the castle is covered head to toe with Christmas decorations.

For more information, head to their website. To reserve your tea tasting, call the castle at 719-685-1011.

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey

Adventures with Alan goes wine tasting in Fremont County

The winery is located on the grounds of the historic Holy Cross Monastery and has been serving wine since 2002.

That's the longest of any winery in the area! Here you can sample one of their award-winning Colorado wines.

Tastings can be done inside the tasting room or outside on the heated patio.

The winery is open 7 days a week and does offer food options as well.

More information can be found online on their website.

Still to Come:

Later in 2022, I'm going to highlight some of the more high-octane, heart-pumping stories in part 2 of my favorite winter adventures.

I hope you stay tuned!

