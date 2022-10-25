Adventures with Alan visits the pumpkin patch at Wishing Star Farm

ELLICOTT, CO — In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems, and well-known spots.

Located about 40 minutes east of Colorado Springs in Ellicott is Wishing Star Farm.

With the farm's "Fall fest celebration" now underway, we meet up with owner Jason Wood to see what they have to offer.

"We have our annual pumpkin patch. We have a lot of activities for the kids. Everything from the palette maze, hay pyramid, hay slide, and petting zoo with the animals," said Wood

The 35-acre farm is decked out from top to bottom with Halloween decorations and plenty of cool things to see and do.

On the day of our visit, Wood is busy entertaining local students from Hope Montessori.

I join them for a ride down the slide, the jumping pillow and some lawn games.

After playing around for a bit, we decide that it's time to check out the jack o'lanterns.

A big highlight of our visit to Wishing Star Farm is finding the perfect pumpkin in their pumpkin patch, and guests can grab one of their own for a cost of $5.

For visiting schools, Wood tells me that each student gets to pick out their favorite pumpkin to bring home. Although he doesn't grow them on site, he says that they come locally from farms in neighboring Fremont and Pueblo counties.

But what the farm lacks in fresh produce they make up for in fun.

In fact, a big draw at the farm is the petting zoo, that features some of the farm's 65 animals.

There's the mini ponies, Matilda and Mollie, and Boo the camel. Pony rides are also offered from Friday to Sunday for an upcharge of $5.

Wood tells me that he and his family took over the farm from the previous owners last year.

"We love to have people come out, take some photos, and just enjoy having the kids run around the pumpkin patch and get everything from the small pumpkin that they can take home with them to the larger pumpkins they can carve or set on the doorstep," said Wood

Overall if you're looking for a great family-friendly and fun activity this fall, Wishing Star Farm is a place that has something for everyone.

