Adventures with Alan visits the all-new Dr. Seuss Experience

CENTENNIAL, CO — In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

"Oh the Places You'll Go" at the newly opened Dr. Seuess Experience on Denver's South Side.

The 25,000 square foot immersive exhibition can be found at the Centennial Promenade.

"What we're doing here has never really been done around here before. We're taking a childhood favorite, Dr. Seuss, that's been around for generations, taken nine of his most popular stories, taken them off of the pages and bringing them to the physical world for the first time," said Spenser Prelletz.

Our guide for this mult-sensory journey into the world of Dr. Seuss is Prelletz, who serves as Vice President of Operations for Kilburn Live and the Dr. Seuss Experience.

"This is our centerpiece of the entire experience based on the story of 'Oh the Places You'll Go'. This is one of Dr. Seuss's last stories he wrote before he passed away," said Prelletz.

More than 3,000 balloons fill this whimsical maze.

Up next, we dive into another timeless classic.

"Definitely the most popular room for our guests is 'The Lorax'. You get transformed into the world of the Truffula Forest and it is an absolute sensory overload, in a good way," said Prelletz.

Here you'll also come face to face with some of his most iconic characters, including the Lorax.

But experiencing the fascinating world of Dr. Seuss in person is only part of the fun...

"It's amazing that there's something for everybody, and everybody loves it for a different reason. Of course, the kids get to play and interact, and play with our games. The social media lights get all their Instagram photos and their piles of likes," said Prelletz.

Even I can't help but jump on the social media bandwagon.

"But that is not all. Oh no. That is not all." A famous quote by Dr. Seuss himself from one of his most recognizable tales, "The Cat in the Hat."

"We've been thrown into the living room where the Cat, Thing 1, and Thing 2 have come in and made an absolute mess of the place, and as you can see our guests kind of get the chance to do the same thing here," said Prelletz.

Our last stop on this journey is from one of my favorite Dr. Seuss stories.

"This is based on the story of 'Horton Hears a Who'. The meaning behind the story...a person's a person no matter how small," said Prelletz.

Whether big or small, this Seuss-tacular experience is a must-see attraction for any Dr. Seuss fan at heart.

The Dr. Seuss Experience will stay open through Labor Day, and it's totally worth a trip to Denver to see it.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.experienceseuss.com/.

