Adventures with Alan visits Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

CANON CITY — In our exclusive new series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

After taking last year off due to COVID, Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is back!

Owner Sue Madone says that she and her family couldn't be happier to be open again this year.

"Everyone's very happy that we're back, and I'm glad that the schools can come out and the kids can enjoy it, but I'm also glad that the weekend customers too can come out," said Madone.

Madone is busy on the day we visit.

She's entertaining more than 100 students from Fountain Middle School.

She tells me that the farm is open during the week to schools from across the region.

"Different schools from all over are coming. Alamosa, a lot of schools from Colorado Springs and then of course Canon City schools," said Madone.

Friday through Sunday, she's open to the public.

Madone's farm can be found on prime real estate on the south side of Canon City.

"There's 10 acres here. There's probably five of it is in corn maze and that's really the draw. Even though we're a pumpkin farm, the draw here is the corn maze," said Madone.

And with that, we jump right in, with Madone's daughter Diana as our tour guide.

Turns out, the farm is named after her!

Each year there's a different theme to the corn maze, and this year, it's centered around Diana's 20th anniversary.

Madone tells us that planting her corn begins in June, and each year, she helps design the maze.

It appears that she may have outdone herself this year.

"I guess it's harder this year. Everyone is telling me the corn maze is harder this year. I didn't intend to make it harder," said Madone.

From here, Diana shows us the pumpkins that started it all.

Bright, beautiful pumpkins that come in all different shapes, sizes and colors.

From heirloom pumpkins that can be used for cooking to the pumpkin patch, that shouldn't be missed. It's here where you can hand pick your very own jack-o-lantern.

Before we leave, Madone tells us to check out the hay ride.

On the day we visit, it's popular with the students, who all seem to be enjoying the relaxing journey around the farm.

It's the perfect ending to a fun fall day at this family run business in Fremont County.

Diana's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will stay open this year through Halloween.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head on over to her website, dianaspumpkinpatch.com.

__

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter