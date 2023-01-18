Adventures with Alan tries indoor skiing at Ski Maxx

COLORADO SPRINGS — In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

Brand new location in Colorado Springs

With the re-opening of Ski Maxx earlier this month, indoor skiing is back in the Pikes Peak Region.

"We're local. We're right here. You don't have to take you gear up with you. You don't have to pay for lodging, ski tickets, gas," said Katie Wolfe, owner and operator of Ski Maxx.

Originally opened in 2016, Ski Maxx was forced to close its doors due to the COVID pandemic in 2020.

But now they're back...and new owner Katie Wolfe couldn't be more excited to be work alongside an old friend.

Susie Cole, Ski Maxx's original owner, now joins Wolfe a few days a week to teach lessons at their brand-new location on Garden of the Gods Road.

Let's give indoor skiing a try

Skiing on carpet is new for me, but I find the technology surprisingly similar to a nice groomer day out on the slopes.

"It's like a rotating treadmill that's got carpet. It's really, really great for just kind of demonstrating the mountain moving underneath you, gaining that confidence," said Wolfe.

Not just for beginners, the idea of skiing or boarding here is to mimic the experience of being out on the slopes.

"It's very realistic. You know, your edges catch just like you would on the mountain and you are practicing your turns and you're working the skis and the snowboards and all that kind of stuff," said Wolfe.

The ski machine has been used to train everyone from first-timers to world class athletes, some of which Cole says have competed at the X Games.

Each 45 minute lesson costs $45, and skis will be provided. They're much smaller than your average on-mountain skis, and are specifically designed to ride more smoothly on the carpet.

While you shouldn't bring your skis to a lesson, Wolfe says that you're more than welcome to bring your own boots.

"One of the benefits would be if you had bought your own boots and you wanted to try them, we can throw you in our skis and you can kind of try them out before you take them up to the mountain," said Wolfe,

Whether skiing or boarding, and I did both, the ski machine is a lot of work.

Cole says that 10 minutes on the ski carpet is equivalent to a long run on the mountain.

After 20 fun minutes on there myself, I'm exhausted and a little sweaty. It's definitely a work out!

Ski Maxx indoor ski experience adventure rating

For difficulty, it's not much different than skiing or boarding on the mountain, but it's going to vary person to person based on skill level. For me personally, I would rate this 2 out of 5. I would also like to add that each instructor is there to work with you, with your safety and comfort their main priorities.

For fun level, 5 out of 5. Even though it was a lot of work, think cardio and legs, it was still a lot of fun!

Now for my final score...let's rate this one 5 stars out of 5.

KOAA graphics Here's how Alan rates his experience skiing indoors at Ski Maxx

For more information and to book your next lesson with Ski Maxx, you can check out their website here: Ski Maxx .

