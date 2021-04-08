Adventures with Alan takes a ride on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad

CANON CITY — In our exclusive new series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

This week, our adventures take us to Canon City for an unforgettable ride on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad.

With their iconic orange trains, they've been taking guests on a scenery-filled ride along the Arkansas River since 1998.

“We travel about 24 miles. It’s an hour and 45 minutes to 2 hours, and you’re going right through the middle of the Royal Gorge," Sales Manager Lynda Larsen said.

The train is big. During non-pandemic times, it can accommodate more than 720 guests. It's Colorado's only full-service railroad dining experience, with multiple kitchens and bars.

"We really pride ourselves on the ability to have servers in every car. They come up to you. They take your order right at your seat, and you get your food right there," Larsen said.

The train departs from Canon City's Santa Fe Station.

Large windows offer stunning views of the surrounding scenery and when you move to the open car, it takes the experience to the next level.

The views are spectacular roughly 1,000 feet down from the rim of the gorge. You can fully appreciate the uniqueness of the experience and the sheer magnitude of the gorge.

Along the way, you might see wildlife like Colorado's state animal, the bighorn sheep. During the summer you will also likely see river rafters pass by in the Arkansas River.

Right now, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad is offering three trips daily but during peak season they'll add a fourth.

For more information on the experience and to purchase tickets, visit royalgorgeroute.com

__

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter