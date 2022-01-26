Adventures with Alan snowboards at Loveland Ski Area

DILLON, CO — The snow outside today might be putting some in the mood to hit the slopes.

On the slopes is exactly where News5’s Meteorologist Alan Rose was this week on his latest adventure where he took up a new winter sport of choice.

In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

High atop the continental divide is one of southern Colorado's closest mountains, Loveland Ski Area.

Loveland Ski Area offers 1,800 acres of skiing and riding.

There are two distinct base areas here that cater to all skill levels.

Loveland's Marketing Manager, Dustin Schaefer, tells us we've come to the right place for our lesson.

"So many people have learned to ski and ride here at Loveland Ski Area just because our beginner valley area is such an amazing place,” said Schaefer.

Before we begin, we head inside to get fitted for our equipment.

Boots, check. Snowboard, check.

Next, we meet up with Brian Dixon, our instructor for today's adventure.

"We are going to do some exercises without the board to start," said Dixon.

We go through the proper stance and he explains that shifting our weight is the key to making good turns.

Next, we strap in with our leading foot.

With one foot strapped in, Dixon shows me how to push off of my back foot to glide across the snow.

Now it's time for a magic carpet ride to the bunny slope.

Fully strapped in, we get to work on those turns.

Toe side first, then heal side with a few balance checks and small falls along the way.

After a few runs, we graduate to chair 7 where we practice connecting turns.

There's a little more pitch which allows for more speed.

Balance is key with snowboarding and it feels way different than skiing.

Loveland Valley’s base area is currently undergoing some renovations.

Shaefer says once renovations are completed, it will increase the seating capacity in the lodge and will provide additional space to the rental shop along with the ski and ride school office.

