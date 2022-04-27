Adventures with Alan shreds the slopes at Winter Park

In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

This week, our adventures take us to Winter Park to learn more about what the resort has planned for the last few weeks of ski season.

Opening in 1940, the resort is the oldest continually operating ski area in the state.

With over 3,000 acres of skiable terrain, it's home to some of the best skiing and riding in Colorado...and thanks to plenty of fresh snow this year, the resort expects to stay open well into May.

"We don't have an exact date. We're really evaluating conditions to see how long we can ski. We're gonna ski as long as we can," said Jen Miller.

Miller is the Public Relations and Communications Manager with the resort.

She's happy to show us around on the day that we visit.

It gives me the chance to explore a mountain that I grew up skiing with my family.

Miller takes us all over Mary Jane, which includes a trip on the Panoramic Express to the top of Parsenn Bowl, the highest lift served point on the mountain.

Even with harsh winds blowing on the 12,000 foot summit, the views here above treeline are spectacular.

The Winter Park side of the mountain is now closed for the rest of the season, with skiing and riding over on the Mary Jane side.

Thanks to much warmer weather, longer days and soft snow, spring is the perfect time to come out and play.

Miller tells us that the resort will have plenty to see and do this year for late-season skiers like myself.

"We have a really good base still, and the snow stays on the Mary Jane side of the mountain (longer) and makes for really fun, soft turns," said Miller.

The mountain plans to ramp up the fun all spring long thanks to Jane Snow Beach at the resort's Mary Jane base each Saturday until the resort closes.

Miller tells us that it'll be a super fun set-up with live music, DJs, lawn games and drink specials.

It's a place Miller says where you can work on your goggle tan.

For more spring skiing information at the Winter Park Resort, you can visit Winterparkresort.com.

