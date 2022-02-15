Adventures with Alan rides the ice bumper cars at Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

This week's adventure takes us to the ice rink at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs for a brand new special attraction.

The rink that famously features ice skating in the winter is now home to ice bumper cars for the very first time.

So, how did they get here?

"I was fortunate enough to go see them live at a demo, and I thought man, what a great fit for Acacia rink. Get people kind of in a nice little corral and have them banging into each other," said Andrew Rummel.

Rummel is right, they're a hit!

As General Manager of City Ice Rinks in Colorado Springs, he knows a thing or two about this kind of stuff.

Rummels tells me that just about anyone, ages 5 and up, can go for a ride.

"Most kids, as long as they're not too young, can come out and enjoy it. Really no age restriction on the top end, so grandma and grandpa want to come out, they can have fun too," said Rummel.

To my surprise, the ice bumper cars are actually quite zippy!

Even though it feels like we're gliding over the ice, each car actually drives on small wheels to get around the rink.

Logistically, the controls are simple and easy to use.

Each bumper car has two joysticks that allows each rider to spin, slide and bump their way to a roaring good time.

Rummel tells me that the rink will offer the bumper cars every day through the end of the month.

"Most seasons we've gone through the end of January, but this season, we've extended through the end of February to accommodate bumper car season," said Rummel.

In addition to the bangin' bumper cars, ice skating will continue to be offered as well.

"So we'll have bumper cars Monday through Thursday, and then Friday through Sunday, we'll have split days where we have skating sessions and bumper car sessions," said Rummel.

Want to go for a ride?

Each 12 minute session will cost you $10, but it's totally worth it!

For more information and to see the ice skating and bumper cars schedule, visit https://downtowncs.com/event/skate/.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.