Adventures with Alan hikes Pueblo Mountain Park

BEULAH — In our exclusive new series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

This week, our adventure takes us to Pueblo Mountain Park in the Beulah Valley for a first time visit.

The park can be found nestled in the eastern slopes of the Wet Mountains, less than 40 minutes from town.

Owned by the city of Pueblo, the park offers hiking and trail riding on six miles of trails.

Our destination today is Mace Trail, which is a pretty easy two mile out and back hike.

We start out surrounded by large pine trees, tall grasses and dense shrubbery.

Instead of people, sounds of silence fill the air.

There's not much wildfire, except for a pretty dark brown squirrel that scampers down a tree as we get close to it.

As we climb higher, we're afforded beautiful views of the surrounding Beulah Valley and Wet Mountains.

The trails here are well marked.

Whenever we encounter a fork in the road, large signs are there to help us stay on track.

Along with the signage, easy-to-rad maps also offer a helping hand.

Hiking through forests and along open ridges, it's easy to gain a new appreciation for how beautiful our state truly is.

After one last fork in the road and another sign, we make it to the end of Mace Trail. From here, you can carry on in one of two different directions or head back down the way you came.

With an elevation gain of around 350 feet, Mace Trail really isn't that difficult, even for beginners.

Easy to get to, easy to hike, it's also not as crowded as other well known spots in Southern Colorado.

After one trip to Pueblo Mountain Park, I'm a fan, and will definitely be back.

Now we want to hear from you! Email with me with your favorite hike at Alan.Rose@koaa.com.

