Adventures with Alan hikes North Cheyenne Cañon's Mount Cutler Trail

In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

Just up the road from the entrance to North Cheyenne Cañon Park is a popular trailhead that provides access to Mount Cutler and Mount Muscoco.

We were here earlier this year to hike on the more challenging Mount Muscoco Trail, but this time we've got our sights set on Mount Cutler.

Our hike begins!

We start this adventure with some gentle climbing, passing a few friendly hikers along the way.

After a few minutes, we rise above Cheyenne Creek and North Cheyenne Canyon Road below.

Up here, we're treated to some amazing views of the canyon and Gold Camp Reservoir.

Even with some modest elevation gain, this family-friendly hike through the woods won't take it out of you like some of the others that we've done.

Mount Elbert, Manitou Incline, Royal Cascade Trail...I'm looking at you!

That said, my favorite part about this hike is that you won't see any switchbacks along the way.

Still, on the lower part of the trail, there are a few rock outcroppings that show off the scenery. It's here that you'll catch your first glimpse of Mount Cutler.

With our sights set on Cutler's summit, we continue upward, keeping up a good pace.

Ask almost anyone that's been here, and they'll tell you that Cutler is a great trail for beginner to intermediate hikers, or anyone looking for an easy climb into the mountains.

However, be advised, there's some loose gravel with smaller pathways and even a few steeper sections on this hike.

More than halfway through our hike, the trail splits into two. This time, we're taking the trail left to reach Mount Cutler.

If you go to the right, that will take you to Mount Muscoco.

Now on the back side of Cutler, I find the views up here to be even more spectacular.

Plus, if you know where to look, you can see Seven Falls, St. Peter's Dome, and Sugarloaf Mountain off in the distance.

Around this point, the hike can get a little more challenging, especially for beginners, as it turns really narrow with loose rock in places. We saw several people clinging to the side of the rocks to avoid coming anywhere close to the edge.

Near the top, we spot Cheyenne Mountain and the Shrine of the Sun off to our south.

From here it's just a few more steps and then...

Less than an hour into the hike, we reached the top of Mount Cutler.

Up on the summit, there are expansive, unobstructed views in every direction.

Whenever I have guests visit, this is a place that I always take them to show off how beautiful our area is, and how lucky we are to live here!

Mount Cutler Trail rating

The trail to the top of Mount Cutler covers about 1.2 miles each way and around 450 vertical feet. For difficulty, I scored 2.5 out of 5.

With incredible views of the entire region in every direction, my scenery score is 5 out of 5.

Of all the hikes that I've done in the Pikes Peak Region, this falls into the top 3 for me personally. For fun level, 5 out of 5.

Now for my final score...let's give this one 4.5 stars out of 5.

