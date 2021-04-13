Adventures with Alan goes ziplining in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — In our exclusive new series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

Our adventure this week takes us to Phillip S. Miller Park. Located in Castle Rock, this 300 acre park is home to miles of trails, an amphitheater, adventure park, swimming pool and so much more.

Construction began in 2013 and in its first year, the park welcomed more than 1 million visitors.

Challenge Hill

Our first stop on today's adventure is Challenge Hill. Think of it as a much smaller version of the Manitou Incline.

The vertical rise is 178 feet versus the 2,000 feet of elevation gain at the Incline.

I tell my photog Ryan that we're using Challenge Hill as a warm-up for the Manitou Incline later this year.

From the physicality of Challenge Hill to something a little more adventurous and daring.

It's time for ziplining!

For my first experience, we connect with The Edge Ziplines and Adventures.

Located within Phillip S. Miller Park, the Edge offers a 10 zipline course that covers 2 miles.

After gearing up and some instruction from our guides Adam and Vitoria, we ride an ATV to our first zipline of the day.

The very first zipline is the shortest on the tour at just 200 feet, and serves as a good introduction.

The tour's second zipline is longer, faster and higher than the first.

The first five ziplines on the tour all get progressively longer, with beautiful views of the surrounding Rampart Range and Castle Rock.

The last five are the longest and most thrilling.

Some reach heights of more than 100 feet off the ground.

The tenth and final zipline will really put your nerves to the test. It's a quarter mile long tandem zipline that hits a top speed of 50 mph.

Traveling at highs speeds and racing against Adam on the final zipline was so much fun and a perfect end to our day.

Next time, I'll try not to let him win!

If you'd like to book a zipline tour with The Edge, you can visit their website - The Edge Ziplines and Adventures.

If Challenge Hill is more your speed, you can find information for Phillip S. Miller Park here - Challenge Hill Incline.

