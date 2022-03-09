Adventures with Alan goes on a snowshoeing tour in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY — In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems, and well-known spots.

Since moving to the Centennial State in 2019, snowshoeing is something that I've always wanted to try.

The allure of hiking through the wilderness, snowshoes on my feet, the Rocky Mountains all around me. It all sounds so magical!

"Snowshoeing is great because it's available and accessible to a large number of people. A wide range of ages, skill levels, fitness levels...which is a big thing up here with our altitude," said Abe Pacharz.

Pacharz is the founder and owner of Colorado Adventure Guides.

He sets us up with guide Tanner Thompson for our snowshoe tour along the Salt Lick Trail.

It's one of several hiking trails that can be found within walking distance of their Silverthorne office.

Our two-hour tour is a nice introduction to the sport.

Pacharz tells us that for vacationers, it can be a nice alternative to spending all of your time on the slopes.

"It's great for families. We have young kids who come all the time. We've even had groups pull toddlers or infants in sleds on tours," said Pacharz.

We're treated to near a picture-perfect day on our visit, with bright sunshine and firmly packed snow.

This makes navigating the trail system a little less challenging.

For fun, Thompson has us trek through some deep powder.

That'll get you gassed much more quickly.

Back on firmer ground...I ask Thompson if anyone's even done a cartwheel on one of his tours, and he tells me to go for it!

After spending some energy on my cartwheel, we climb several hundred vertical feet, soaking up the scenery, and meeting new friends along the way.

At last, we reach the halfway point of our snowshoeing adventure, and it's here that we're treated to an amazing view of faraway Ptarmigan Peak.

At an elevation of more than 9,300 feet above sea level, the hike back down is much less taxing.

This gives us the chance to relax and enjoy the peaceful journey ahead of us before driving back to the Springs.

In addition to snowshoeing, Colorado Adventure Guides offer a variety of winter and summer activities.

This includes ice climbing, backcountry skiing, hut trips, nordic skiing, rafting, mountain biking...plus much, much more.

You can also rent equipment through them, and plan your own high country adventure.

For more information, you can visit their website at coloradoadventureguides.com.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.