Adventures with Alan gives breakdancing a try

COLORADO SPRINGS — In our exclusive new series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

Our adventure this week takes us back to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, but we're not here for a tour.

On today's visit, we meet up with a local dance crew that includes 2024 Olympic hopeful Kobe Olson to learn some sweet breakdancing moves.

He'll be at the museum every Wednesday through Labor Day to give a breakdancing demonstration with his dance crew from On the Breakdance Academy.

Olson says that he's super excited to see breakdancing added to the Olympic agenda for the 2024 games.

"It's an awesome experience to be able to train for it and to put in all this work to know like that's a goal that you can reach now," said Olson.

After watching Olson and his dance crew put on a show in the atrium of the Olympic Museum, it's now my turn as they call on members of the audience to participate.

Fortunately for me, Olson starts with the basics, footwork as he calls it.

Next, we drop it down low to the floor, and then finish our lesson with a cool pose.

After the presentation, Olson gives me some private instructions after a quick interview.

During our lesson, he teaches me a few more top rock elements and says that these moves can be mixed throughout a breakdancing routine.

Top rock moves are done standing up whereas floor rocking moves are done closer to the ground.

These I learn are much more challenging as they require good balance, core strength and flexibility.

Our private lesson ends with a handstand from both of us and a celebratory high five.

Olson tells me that he's been dancing for nine years and breakdancing for three.

With his sights set on the Olympics, Olson says that he's committed to giving it his best.

"Setting that as your goal, you know you're gonna have high level training. You know you're gonna be training tons of hours and eating the right foods," said Olson.

Olson spends on average more than 40 hours per week at the studio.

And while reaching the Olympics is his ultimate goal, he says that for right now, he's enjoying the process of growing as a breakdancer.

"I know 2024 is what I'm training for right now, but I want to anticipate just getting as good as I can," said Olson.

When it comes to Olson, we'll be watching him closely in his quest for the 2024 Games.

