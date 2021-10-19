Adventures with Alan explores a new world at Meow Wolf Denver

DENVER — In our exclusive new series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems, and well-known spots.

It's bold, it's ambitious, and it's completely hands-on. Welcome to Meow Wolf Convergence Station!

Opening last month in Denver's Sun Valley District is Meow Wolf's third permanent installation. The other two can be found in Las Vegas and Santa Fe, but Denver is the biggest!

"Denver's always been very close to Meow Wolf because of the proximity to Santa Fe where it all started," the general manager, Alex Bennett, explained. Bennett says that Meow Wolf gives visitors the unique opportunity to celebrate art in a new way.

It's an immersive experience that feels magical. Once inside, you'll quickly learn that nothing is off-limits. In fact, you're encouraged to touch, play with, and listen to everything around you. Take your time and get lost in the experience. And without a map—which they don't provide—it's easy to do!

"Here at Convergence Station we have four converged worlds that have come together and converged, and have connected to Denver," Bennett said.

Once a sanitation district, C Street is one of those worlds. Here on C Street, we learn about a religion that's based on cleanliness and laundry. Without giving too much away, a secret door in C Street will bring you face to face with a costumed character who tries to get you to join "The Cycle."

When it comes to Meow Wolf, Bennett says there's also a big focus on the local community. "We collaborated with over 110 Colorado artists, who have exhibits, have rooms here, have different pieces here that we want to celebrate," Bennett continued.

Whether you're here for a few hours or all day, expect to walk away from this uniquely weird experience with a whole new perspective on art."We're here for all your senses, and we really want to explore that for everybody individually," Bennett said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit www.meowwolf.com.

