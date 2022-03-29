Adventures with Alan checks out Tribe Golf, a brand new indoor golf experience

COLORADO SPRINGS — In our exclusive series Adventures with Alan, we'll travel across Southern Colorado week-by-week to show you thrills and chills, hidden gems and well-known spots.

This week, we visit Tribe Golf in Colorado Springs, an indoor golf lounge where golf can be played anytime of the year.

Located off of Garden of the Gods Road, Tribe Golf opened for business on February 1st. Here you'll find a laid back vibe complete with couches, a bar and plenty of golf.

The new for 2022 golf lounge is owned and operated by Colorado's PGA Teacher of the Year, Leighton Smith.

"With my passion and my skill set in teaching, I wanted to pair that with a facility where people can just come practice. They don't have to take lessons. They can just come grind on their game or play golf with their buddies," said Smith.

The golf lounge is home to four TrackMan bay simulators. This state-of-the-art technology can provide golfers with important stats, video playback and other information aimed to help improve technique.

"This is set up to show video, so this one...you can see your ball flight just like you would if you were at a local driving range, right," said Smith.

Another feature allows you to play a round of golf on your pick of more than 100 golf courses from around the world.

Before we get to work, Smith offers some coaching tips to one of his pros, Bobby Lane.

After giving Lane some pointers on his swing, we watch him whack a few good ones right down the center of the fairway.

Next...it's time for my private lesson with Smith.

With my pitching wedge in hand, we get to work.

For a guy who hasn't swung a club in about six years, Smith is super patient with me, focusing on one correction at a time.

Using the wedge, I manage to land a few shots up on the green.

That feels good, but there's also a few mishits thrown into the mix as well.

Ending our lesson on a good note, I understand the "Tribe Vibe" philosophy that Smith has been talking about.

"The Tribe Vibe is what we call it. That ability to just hang out and get what you're looking for, whether it's custom golf clubs or instruction or just a chill environment to practice, that was kind of the goal," Smith said.

The club offers monthly memberships that cater to every type of golfer and skill level.

For more information on pricing and their membership programs, you can visit their website at tribegolf.com.

__

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.