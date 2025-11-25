40 arrested in Wyoming operation targeting undocumented commercial drivers

LARAMIE COUNTY, Wyoming — A three-day operation targeting undocumented commercial drivers conducted in the Wyoming county of Laramie has led to the arrest of 40 criminal aliens, Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak announced on Facebook Friday.

The operation involved the sheriff’s office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to Kozak’s video post.

Kozak said law enforcement agents conducted 195 traffic stops and 133 commercial vehicle inspections, leading to 44 trucks and 38 drivers being taken out of service.

Deputies and agents targeted rural Laramie County roads, as, according to Kozak, undocumented commercial drivers often use those roads to avoid official inspection ports along the interstate.

“Our focus was to apprehend undocumented drivers, which tarnished the good reputation of professional commercial drivers who keep America moving,” Kozak said in the Facebook video.

Kozak said one of the arrested individuals had a previous conviction for sexual assault and had been deported twice.